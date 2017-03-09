Man struck in head with ‘sharp cutting device’ during fight with brother in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fight between two brothers in Chesterfield County Thursday night left one hospitalized with a head wound and the other in custody.

The incident, which occurred just before 9 p.m. at a home in the 6600 block of Walmsley Boulevard near the intersection with Lancers Boulevard, drew a heavy police presence and briefly shut down part of the area.

Police say the two brothers were involved in an altercation in the front yard of the home when one of them struck the other in the head with a ‘sharp cutting device.’

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was taken into custody.

No other details are available at this time.

