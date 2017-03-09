Make-A-Wish trip was more than just a dream for area girl battling leukemia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is taking the lead with Make-A-Wish to make a difference for kids in Central Virginia facing life-threatening illnesses.

You can go a long way to making a child’s dream come true, too, simply by donating your unused airline miles.

8News anchor Morgan Dean recently sat down with one girl who made a splash with her wish.

“It was amazing!” says Campbell Brandt.

Even two years later, her Campbell’s big smile tells you the excitement hasn’t worn off from her Make-A-Wish trip to Discovery Cove in Florida.

“My Dolphin’s name was Rascal, he could do a flip in the air,” she says.

Her V.I.P. treatment at Discovery Cove also included swimming with stingrays, too.

“First I was scared of the stingrays but then they told me their stingrays were clipped.”

Her 2015 trip began three years earlier as a dream right after she was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.

“They asked me about my wish and then there was a long wait,” she recalled. “There was a dolphin statue in the hospital, I would see it and get very happy! ”

Campbell’s mother, Kim Brandt, says the trip wasn’t just a dream, but also a goal.

“For us to be in the hospital looking up YouTube videos of kids at Discovery Cove, it took Campbell’s mind off the monotony of treatment and let her think forward,” K. Bryant called.

Campbell says the trip, that also included visits to SeaWorld and Disneyworld, was every bit as exciting as she imagined it would be when she was undergoing treatment.

She knows it might not have been possible for Make-A-Wish to make it happen if it hadn’t been for generous folks who donated their airline miles to help cover the trip.

“It is beyond important to donate those airline miles,” C. Brandt said.

