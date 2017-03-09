MadeInRVA: Richmond Frowny Faces artist creates celebrity sock portraits

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Rebecca Floyd is adding to her collection of Frowny Faces dolls. Floyd says the sad-looking dolls are to show kids that emotions are normal.

“It kind of lets children know it’s okay not to be happy all the time because people have bad days and certainly children do,” she said.

They’re made out of cotton socks, stuffing and thread. But for her newest line, she’s adding a little pizzazz. She’s turning the socks into celebrity portraits.

PHOTOS: Celebrity Frowny Faces View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Frowny Faces: Mr. T Frowny Faces: Bob Ross Frowny Faces: Frida Kahlo Frowny Faces: Captain Kangaroo Frowny Faces: Dr. Phil Frowny Faces: Lady Gaga Frowny Faces: Flava Flav Frowny Faces: Grace Coddington Frowny Faces: Hulk Hogan Frowny Faces: Jack Black Frowny Faces: Louis C.K. Frowny Faces: Malala Yousafzai Frowny Faces: Michelle Duggar Frowny Faces: Sia Frowny Faces: Good Morning America team

“It’s just crazy how you can take something so simple like a little mustache or a turn of an eyebrow and turn a pair of socks into a portrait of a celebrity,” said Floyd.

Floyd had been making the original dolls for about two and a half years. She sells them online and in stores across the country.

“We had a really big snow storm and I was making dolls for a store that carries them in California and I looked down and I saw George Stephanopoulos in a pair of socks and I asked my friend, ‘who does this look like?’ And he said, ‘that looks kind of like George Stephanopoulos.'”

Since then, she’s created the entire Good Morning America team and several celebrities.

Floyd posts the photos on Facebook (Frowny Faces), Twitter (@FrownyFaceDolls) and Instagram (@frownyfacedolls) and some of the celebs area already responding.

“Bo Derek said she loved her doll and Mo Rocca retweeted my tweet,” she said. “Anthony Bourdain liked my tweet.”

Floyd even created personalized dolls for the Good Morning Richmond team.

Though the celebrity sock portraits aren’t available to purchase, Floyd does sell the original Frowny Faces dolls on her site for $25. They’re also sold at Quirk Hotel in Richmond.

For a list of other stores across the country where you can get a Frowny Faces doll, click HERE.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.