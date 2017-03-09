Fort Lee holding job fair for veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Fort Lee Veterans Job Fair is taking place Thursday, March 9.

DAV and RecruitMilitary will produce the job fair for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members, and spouses.

GardaWorld, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., Farmers Insurance, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, McKesson Corporation and Suffolk Police Department are just some of the 30 companies attending the fair. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found here.

“DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment,” said President Peter Gudmundsson. “Just last year, 56.3% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair. Employers were expected to extend as many as 38,700 interviews and more than 12,000 job offers.”

To register for the job fair, click here.

