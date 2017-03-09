Fairfax teen gets 7 years in jail for drug that killed girl

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) – A Virginia teenager has been sentenced to seven years in prison for providing a classmate with a morphine pill that contributed to her death.

Eighteen-year-old David Evers was sentenced on Wednesday. He received a 12 year sentence with five of those years suspended.

Evers, a former senior at Centreville High School, pleaded guilty in September to giving 17-year-old Alexia Springer the pill at a party in February of last year. Evers traded the pill to Springer in exchange for an Oxycodone pill.

Springer took other pills and drank alcohol at the party before she went to sleep and never woke up. Her death was ruled an accident.

