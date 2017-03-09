Desean Jackson set to leave Washington for Tampa Bay

ASHBURN, Va. (WRIC) — On the eve of the opening of free agency in the NFL, the Washington Redskins look to be losing another key wide receiver to an NFC rival. Wide receiver Desean Jackson is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers later today, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Pierre Garcon is also expected to leave the Redskins for the San Francisco 49ers once free agency opens at 4:00 p.m. (ET) Thursday afternoon.

No details have been released or reported on Jackson’s deal with the Bucs. In Jackson’s three years with Washington, he has caught 14 touchdowns and had two seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving.

The news is another headline in a line of departures that continue to raise questions as to what is going on inside the Redskins camp. General manager Scot McCloughan was not in attendance for the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last week, a key event for many scouts and general managers to size up the top 300 college prospects that will be up for grabs in this year’s NFL Draft. McCloughan also has yet to be seen at the Washington Redskins facility in Ashburn, Va. since the Combine.

During the time McCloughan has been absent, the Redskins have resigned veteran tight end Vernon Davis and extended the contract of head coach Jay Gruden that will keep him in Washington through 2020.

Franchise record holder Kirk Cousins has received a second consecutive franchise tag with exclusive rights to the Redskins, yet has not signed off on it. If he plays under the tag he will make almost $23 million dollars guaranteed in the 2017-2018 season.