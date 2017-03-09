Atlantic 10 Tournament: VCU fans at home in ‘Black and Yellow’ Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WRIC) — Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa’s hit single “Black and Yellow” is about, among other things, representing his home town. “Reppin’ my town when you see me you know everything / black and yellow black and yellow black and yellow black and yellow.” If you’re a sports fan, you know how appropriate that is.

All of Pittsburgh’s major pro sports teams — the NFL’s Steelers, MLB’s Pirates, and the NHL’s Penguins — have the same black and yellow color scheme. According to local native Kent Brown, black and yellow are the city’s official colors and grace the city flag.

“The Penguins were the last ones,” Brown said. “They used to be blue and white and navy. They switched, and it’s just something the city has done for the last for or five decades.”

Enter VCU.

The Rams’ color scheme is black and gold, not far from black and yellow. The University’s marketing department has gone as far as to put up ads at bus stops near PPG Paints Arena, where the Atlantic 10 Tournament is being held, to try to get unaffiliated Pittsburgh residents to come root for the Rams.

“Black and gold unite,” the posters read.

VCU fans who spoke with 8News say they feel very welcome in town.