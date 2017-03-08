VT grad. Tyrod Taylor agrees to extension with Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WRIC) — Wednesday the Buffalo Bills announced former Virginia Tech Hokie Tyrod Taylor has agreed to an extension with the team.

Taylor had a 2017 contract option, and has spent the last two seasons as the Bills starting quarterback.

In that time, Taylor has thrown 37 touchdowns. He is set to make $30.75 million guaranteed this season.

“We are excited about the opportunity to keep Tyrod with the Bills,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said in a statement. “I’ve gotten a chance to know Tyrod and study him over the past several weeks and he is both a great person and competitor. Doug and I are confident this was best move for the Bills at this time.”