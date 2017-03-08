Virginia State Police need help naming newest recruit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is hoping the public can help them name their newest recruit.

A handsome 3-year-old German Shepherd arrived at VSP headquarters Monday along with two other new trainees.

Starting March 13, he’ll spend 13 weeks in training, learning obedience, tracking, building searches and more, before graduating on June 9 with his canine handler. This summer he’ll hit the road to become one of the 15 patrol dogs in VSP’s canine ranks.

But first, he needs a name. You can comment your name suggestion on their Facebook post. Comments will be closed by tonight at 8 p.m.

