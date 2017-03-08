Sen. Kaine’s son accused of disrupting pro-Trump rally in Minnesota

MINNESOTA (CNN) — The son of Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine was one of five protesters arrested for allegedly disrupting a pro-Donald Trump rally inside the Minnesota state capitol.

Linwood Michael Kaine was arrested Saturday, according to St. Paul Police public information officer Steve Linders.

Linders says Kaine and four others allegedly chanted and lit fireworks inside the capitol’s rotunda during a “March 4 Trump” rally.

Linders tells CNN the 24-year-old was held in the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of second-degree rioting, but was later released.

Charges were not filed against Kaine — or the four others arrested — but according to Linders, the incident is still under investigation.

