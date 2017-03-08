Robbery suspect sought in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are seeking the public’s help identifying a commercial robbery suspect.

The crime occurred at roughly 6 p.m. at a cash checking business in the 3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike. Police the male suspect entered the business with his hands in his pocket and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot, 200-220 pound black male who appeared to be 27-32 years old. He was wearing a black hat, letterman-style jacket, striped shirt, dark pants, black shoes and a white backpack at the time of the incident.

The suspect can be seen approaching the business in the video above.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

