Richmonders among 24 arrested in connection to Virginia-New York gun ring

NEW YORK (AP) — An undercover cop in New York City bought 217 assault weapons, tommy guns and handguns, dismantling a trafficking ring that exploited Virginia’s looser gun laws and sent sellers north on buses with bags full of weapons, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Traffickers were caught on wiretaps bragging about their ability buy guns for resale, authorities said. They used code words like “chopper” and “joint” to peddle the weapons, investigators said. Ammunition was “food.”

“There’s no limit to how many guns I can go buy from the store,” suspect Antwan Walker is heard saying on a police wiretap. “I can go get 20 guns from the store tomorrow. I can do that Monday through Friday. … They might start looking at me, but in Virginia, our laws are so little, I can give guns away.”

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said 24 people were arrested, mostly in Virginia. One person was from Brooklyn, and one from Washington, D.C. They are charged in an indictment alleging a conspiracy to bring up to a dozen guns illegally into New York City at a time.

Walker, 21, and others were being held in Virginia awaiting extradition to New York, and it wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges. Police and prosecutors say they arrested ringleaders, plus straw purchasers who bought guns to give them to other defendants for resale.

Here’s a list of those arrested:

Dajon Yearty, 25, of Newport News, Virginia

Dwayne Lamont Rawlings, 30, also known as “Ding Dong,” of Hampton, Virginia

Jacquan Spencer, 22, also known as “Madcat,” of Hampton, Virginia

Damian King, 27, also known as “Havoc,” of Bristow, Virginia

Levar Shelborne, 29, also known as “Wavy Boy,” of Richmond, Virginia

Antwan Walker, 21, also known as “Twan,” of Highland Springs, Virginia

Tevin Richardson, 25, also known as “Stay-lo,” of Washington, D.C.

Kenneth Threatts, 21, also known as “Trey,” of North Chesterfield, Virginia

Renardo Maye, 20, also known as “Nardo,” of Richmond, Virginia

Aaron Horowitz, 24, also known as “Gringo,” of Richmond, Virginia

Aaron Perry, 22, of Brooklyn, New York

Cameron Fobbs, 20, also known as “Bam” or “Bambino,” of Richmond, Virginia

Clifford Perryman, 28, also known as “Nino,” of Richmond, Virginia

Neftali Ramirez, 25, also known as “Doe Flacko,” of Woodbridge, Virginia

Euneece Robinson, 28, of Richmond, Virginia

Aaron Seabrook, 22, of Richmond, Virginia

Corey Russell, 20, of Richmond, Virginia

Naquan Trapp, 20, of Richmond, Virginia

Chauncey Walker, 20, of Richmond, Virginia

Walter Alston, 29, also known as “380,” of Richmond, Virginia

Malyk Hawthorne, 21, also known as “Wink,” of Richmond, Virginia

Michael Vordjorbe, 21, also known as “Stacks,” of Richmond, Virginia

Antoine Smyre, 28, also known as “Fats Pomc,” of Richmond, Virginia

Donald Houston, 27, also known as “Doozie,” of Richmond, Virginia

Most illegal guns in the nation’s largest city come via Southern states with laws that are less restrictive than New York’s. Gonzalez said that must be changed.

“I find this case truly, truly infuriating,” he said. “As so long as anybody continues to peddle death in our borough, we will continue this hard work … including beyond state lines.”

Prosecutors said the guns were bought in many different Brooklyn neighborhoods and were sold for up to $1,200 for a handgun and up to $2,200 for an assault weapon. Prosecutors said it was the largest number of guns purchased in one operation in Brooklyn.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill commended the effort.

“Over and over, New York City finds itself the final destination for illegal firearms,” he said.

