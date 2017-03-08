Richmond Police investigating shooting at southside apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at the Blue Ridge Estates apartments on the city’s southside.

Officers were called to the scene around 10 p.m. after a woman claimed she was shot at. Police say the woman was not hurt but her car and apartment received several bullet holes.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

