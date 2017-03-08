Redskins’ Pierre Garcon bolting for San Francisco

ASHBURN, Va. (WRIC) — Kirk Cousins remains with the Washington Redskins for the time being, one of his favorite targets is heading to the Bay area to join their old offensive coordinator. Wednesday, ESPN’s Chris Mortenson reports free agent Pierre Garcon has agreed to join the San Francisco 49ers.

The report details that Garcon is set to make $16 million in his first year by the Bay under new head coach Kyle Shanahan, who served as the Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator from 2010-2013. Garcon led the NFL in receptions (113) under Shanahan’s system in 2013.

Pierre Garcon is one of two free agent wide receivers on the Washington Redskins, the other being Desean Jackson.

The 49ers are also expected to sign former Chicago Bears quarterback and current free agent Brian Hoyer.

Rumors have been swirling that Kirk Cousins, who has exclusive franchise tag rights with the Redskins, could be up for trade with the 49ers that would rejoin him with his old offensive coordinator depending on whether Washington can get a long-term deal done with Cousins or not.

If he remains in Washington under his second consecutive franchise tag with the team, Cousins will make nearly $23 million dollars in guaranteed money, running his two-year total under the tag to $43 million dollars guaranteed.

Recently the Redskins extended the contract of head coach Jay Gruden through 2020.

