Police ID driver killed in fiery crash on Ruffin Mill Road in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the victim of a fatal accident that occurred on Ruffin Mill Road in Chesterfield County last month.

At roughly 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, police say a sedan traveling east in the 2100 block of Ruffin Mill Road ran off the road, overturned and then caught on fire.

The driver, who has been identified as 60-year-old James S. Smith of the 1900 block of Bainbridge Street, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates speed as a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

