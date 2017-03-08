Petersburg residents say unsightly swamp trash causing drainage problems

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — Petersburg residents are pushing for an unsightly area in the city that is also causing drainage problems cleaned up. They say the swamp-like area behind a home in the 300 block of Spring Street is filled with trash.

One resident called 8News after he said he made several attempts to get help from the City of Petersburg. Residents said no one seemed to know who the property belonged to.

After a visit to the Petersburg Tax Assessor and Real Estate Office, 8News discovered that the Oklahoma City Department of Housing and Urban Development owned the property.

The property may have become a dumping ground for trash as buckets, bottles, tires, and automobile parts are visible from the rear of the property.

“I know no one has been living here for over five years,” area resident Joseph Hunt said. “I have been trying to get them here to cut all of that brush down because it is growing on my house. I have a house in the back there, and the trees are falling on my house.”

City Code of Compliance staff said they did not have any complaints on file about the property, and they wouldn’t have seen the trash from the front of Spring Street.

“We are all over the city,” Petersburg Property Maintenance Official Sabrina Everson told 8News. “When we get a complaint, we respond within 48 hours. We do all of our inspections from the public right of way because we are not allowed on private property.”

Residents said more trash further behind the Spring Street home in a pond causing drainage and sewage problems.

The Office of Code and Compliance is looking into the issue.

“We would send out a NOV (Notice of Violation),” Everson said. “First, we would have to find out how far the property line goes, because it could be shared responsibility between the owner and the city.”

Everson said it could up to two weeks to have the property cleaned up.

If you have a complaint like this in your neighborhood call the office of Code of Compliance.

