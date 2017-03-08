Local ‘Day Without a Woman’ rally held at Reynolds Community College

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It was just one of the many rallies taking place across the country: Dozens of supporters showed up at Reynolds Community College to participate in the “Day Without a Woman” protest, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

“I think it’s important even with these small community colleges to give other women a chance to get together and see that they’re not alone,” student Dylan Smith told 8News.

Smith said she came because of the issue of women’s access to healthcare.

“My right to do what I want with my own body. I don’t think anyone else should have a say what I can and can’t do, what doctors I can and can’t see,” Smith argued.

“We are going to rally, we will continue to raise our voices until we feel that equality is across the board for women and for everyone,” said Maria Poindexter, one of the event’s speakers.

Poindexter was also at the women’s march held in Washington, D.C. back in January, the last major event nationally organized to push women’s rights.

“That was thrilling, it was very empowering, it was exciting, the crowd was massive,” said Poindexter.

Supporters say critics who call the rallies an excuse to complain are missing the point.

“Women can do anything that we put our minds to and that’s not only in this country but more importantly around the world,” Poindexter said.

Smith added, “Feminism isn’t about women above men, it’s about equality for all. It just has a female connotation to it and i want people to understand that we’re doing this because we feel like we need to have a voice heard in this world now.”

