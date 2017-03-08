Local business joins in search for missing Keeshae Jacobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local business hopes a new push across state lines will bring a young woman home.

“There’s no way you cannot help, I mean you’ve got to do something,” said Chase Tunnell, owner of Dominion Service Company.

No one has seen or heard from 21-year-old Keeshae Jacobs since September.

Now, with the help of a local company, Keeshae’s mother is hoping even more people can learn about her disappearance.

“I’m praying that it goes a little bit further,” Toni Jacobs said. “Somebody will see something saying, ‘hold on I saw this little girl.”

Dominion Service Company of Richmond is now putting Keeshae’s missing person flier in every one of their mailers.

“We’re probably sending out about 75-100 of them a day,” Chase Tunnell said.

Chase Tunnel is not only the owner but also Toni Jacobs’ boss. He said he’s just doing what anyone else would do.

“Any company is made up of individuals, I mean that’s the most important thing,” Tunnell said. “Toni is like family to us. She’s a fantastic lady and no one should have to go through what she’s been through.”

Tunnell approached Jacobs with the idea a couple weeks ago. They’re also making magnets with Keeshae’s face and information for every company vehicle.

“The support has been amazing,” Jacobs said. “I couldn’t ask for a better job.”

Tunnell admits he could never fully understand what Jacobs is going through, but that he’ll be supporting her until Keeshae comes home.

“We truly believe that Keeshae is still out there somewhere,” Tunnell said. “She is the one that needs help more than anyone.”

As always they are asking anyone with information about Keeshae’s disappearance to contact the tip line at 804-801-4503 or Detective William Thompson at 804-646-3925.

