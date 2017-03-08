Henrico students at 3 schools could have been exposed to mumps, health department warns

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools sent out a letter to parents Tuesday warning them their children may have been exposed to a potential case of mumps.

The three schools that may have been affected are Tuckahoe Middle School, Freeman High School, and Godwin High School.

Mumps is an acute viral disease that is transmitted from person-to-person through direct contact with respiratory droplets spread by coughing and sneezing or through contact with saliva from an ill person.

Henrico Schools says in the letter that in order to help control the spread of mumps, individuals should refrain from sharing items that come in contact with saliva, such as drink bottles, food, and lip balms.

The letter goes on to stating the Health Department recommends that students and staff of Tuckahoe Middle School, Freeman High School, and Godwin High School monitor for signs and symptoms consistent with the mumps virus until March 26, 2017 which is 25 days after the date of last potential exposure. If additional cases of mumps are identified, this time period may be expanded. If students develop signs or symptoms of mumps, they are asked to see their health care provider and take the school’s letter with them.

Henrico schools also recommend all individuals review their immunization status to ensure that they are up-to-date and discuss the need for vaccination with their healthcare provider.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

