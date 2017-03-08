Hanover students donate noodles to military members

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stonewall Jackson Middle School, in collaboration with Oak Knoll Middle School and Laurel Meadow Elementary School, recently collected over 17,000 packs of Ramen noodles from students, staff, and the community.

Members of the United Service Organizations (USO) accepted the donations from the students Wednesday. The noodles will be distributed to U.S. military service members around the world.

“It all adds up to something really large,” said Jeff Arco, an 8th Grade civics teacher at Jackson Middle School. “What we do point out to our students is that one person doing a small task along with a lot of other people doing a small task adds up to big things and they see that in the classroom when we store all this Ramen.”

Over 70,000 packs of noodles have been donated to the USO over the past six years as a result of this ongoing effort.

