Fire erupts at Chesterfield aluminum plant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire erupted in a Chesterfield aluminum plant Wednesday morning.

Chesterfield Fire tells 8News that crews were dispatched to the Kaiser Aluminum Plant located at 1801 Reymet Road in Chesterfield County at 4:45 a.m.

A metal press caught on fire but was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system. The fire did not spread to any of the other machinery. The fire was marked under control at 5:53 a.m.

No injuries were reported and firefighters remain on scene to help with the smoke ventilation process.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

