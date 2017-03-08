Driver killed in fiery crash on Ruffin Mill Road in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield County Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Tuesday night.

Chesterfield Police said around 11:20 p.m., a sedan traveling east on Ruffin Mill Road ran off the road, overturned and then caught on fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue their investigation into the crash.

Virginia Department of Transportation had all southbound and northbound lanes closed on Ruffin Mill Road near Walthall Center Drive for several hours. The road has since been reopened.

