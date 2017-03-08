Crews battling heavy flames at South Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews in Richmond are battling heavy flames at a home in the city’s southside.

Crews were dispatched to a fire at a home in the 3400 block of Castlewood Road at roughly 10:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a one-story house fully engulfed with fire.

Crews are working to bring the fire under control.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Investigators, along with crews from Dominion Virginia Power, are also responding.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.