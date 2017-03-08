Central Virginia Disaster Survivor Day to prepare people for disasters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia Disaster Survivor Day will be held March 11 to inform people about how to prepare for potential disasters.

Organizers will teach participants about weather awareness, household safety, first aid, basic active shooter awareness and other topics. Participants will also get a free survivor kit when they complete the training.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, and check-in starts at 8 a.m.

Click here for information about how to sign up.

The event will be held at locations across Central Virginia. Those include the Eanes-Pittman Public Safety Trainign Center in Chesterfield, the Henrico County Board Room, Fire-Rescue Station #1 in Goochland and the Main Library in Richmond.

