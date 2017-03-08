Big changes coming to GRTC bus routes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Big changes are underway for GRTC bus routes. The aim is to make travel easier and more efficient for riders.

GRTC held the first of many public meetings to discuss those changes Wednesday evening.

“What we’re trying to do here is eliminate as much confusion as possible,” explained Carrie Rose-Pace, Director of Communications for GRTC.

Come November, GRTC will be offering more frequent routes in the new network then what they can provide today, Pace explained.

For example, three new high-frequency routes will be implemented south of the river. Riders will also notice all GRTC bus routes will be changed to three-digit numbers and renamed to make for more intuitive travel.

“Even ending numbers will be east-west, odd will is north-south for the travel,” Pace explained. “Then we needed to rename them so they make sense. For example, the route that goes from Chamberlayne to Hull to Midlothian is called Chamberlayne-Hull-Midlothian.”

To get people acclimated with the new system, riders are encouraged to schedule up to three free rides with a GRTC travel buddy.

“You can request as a rider an appointment with that travel buddy who will drive you in whatever pattern you need to learn,” Pace said.

Wednesday’s meeting was the first of 14 public meetings being held this month.

In April, Pace says GRTC will get into specifics about bus stops.

There will also be an interactive map coming soon to the GRTC website for folks to check out.

