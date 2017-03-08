Atlantic 10 Tournament: A taste of Pittsburgh’s Primanti Brothers sandwiches

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Atlantic 10 Tournament is in Pittsburgh for the first time after four years in Brooklyn. The Steel City is famous for many things, and one of those things is food.

In the heart of the Strip District, an industrial area not far from downtown, sits the original Primanti Brothers restaurant. The sandwich shop opened in 1933, and it’s been providing unique food ever since. The typical sandwich comes with fresh-baked bread flanking meat, provolone cheese, and tomato with french fries and coleslaw also on the sandwich. When ordered to go, the sandwich is wrapped in paper and then cut, allowing a working man or women to eat with one hand and work with the other. The fare was a favorite of truck drivers late in the Great Depression and ever since.

The Strip location is open 24 hours a day, so locals and tourists alike can come in anytime to give on of these massive sandwiches a try.