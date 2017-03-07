‘We have to get this right’: Descendant calls for expansive Lumpkin’s Slave Jail memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Plans are moving forward to remember Richmond’s notorious slave trade. The team hired by the city to design a memorial at Lumpkin’s Slave Jail site is asking for input from the community.

At the first of several community input meetings hosted by consulting firm SmithGroupJJR, stakeholders raised questions about what form the project will take and how expansive it will be.

“We have to get this right,” said Pamela Bingham, for whom the future of the project is more than symbolic. “It’s tremendously personal. It is personal for our entire family.”

That is because a member of her family was killed on the Shockoe Bottom site in 1800.

“I am the great, great, great-granddaughter of Gabriel,” Bingham said.

Gabriel, commonly known today as Gabriel Prosser, was an enslaved blacksmith. More than half a century before abolition, he was hanged for organizing a slave rebellion.

“He felt it was the right of the slave to be free,” Bingham told 8News. In hopes of truthfully telling his and other stories, she is pushing for planners to extend the project beyond the footprint of the former Lumpkin’s Jail. “This has to be a bigger project than just the slave site.”

She wants to see a 9-acre memorial park encompassing several historical areas in Shockoe bottom, including the African Ancestral Burial Ground nearby.

“The question is, ‘who are the decision makers about expanding the project?’” Bingham said. “They have a core team that needs to fundraise. If we’re going to fundraise we need to do so for the entire project.”

In 1857 alone, the sales of human beings in Richmond totaled more than $3.5 million, not accounting for inflation. Bingham and others said that only an expansive memorial project will tell their stories.

Moving forward, consultants will discuss the input received from the community with city officials, holding additional meetings with the public before designing a concept for the project.

