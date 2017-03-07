UR’s TJ Cline named A-10 Player of the Year, Buckingham voted Rookie of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tuesday the Atlantic-10 announced their seasonal honors and awards. Richmond’s senior forward TJ Cline is the conference Player of the Year while freshman guard De’Monte Buckingham is Rookie of the Year. It is the first time since 1988 a team in the A-10 has won the two awards in one season, third time in conference history.

Cline averaged 18.6 points (fifth in the A-10), 8.1 rebounds (third in A-10), and 5.7 assists per game (second in A-10) leading the Spiders (19-11, 13-5 in conf.) to a third place finish in the Atlantic 10 regular season standings.

He also registered two triple doubles, both the first and only two in Spiders basketball history, against Duquesne (34 points, 12 reb, 11 ast) and St. Louis (19 points, 11 reb, 12 ast).

Cline has also been voted first team All-conference along with VCU’s senior guard JeQuan Lewis, who averaged 14.7 points and 4.6 assists per game.

Rams’ junior forward Justin Tillman is on the second all-conference team recording nine double doubles this season for the black and gold.

Mo Alie-Cox, senior center for VCU, is selected to the all-conference defensive team, finishing fourth in blocks in the A-10 (1.9 per game).

Buckingham came into his first season with Richmond from Henrico High School and produced instant contributions, averaging 5.9 rebounds (15th in A-10) and 1.6 steals per game (eighth in A-10).

He also earned Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week honors three times, including the final week of the season when he scored a career-high 23 points in a win over St. Louis.

Buckingham is also part of the all-conference rookie team.