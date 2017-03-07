Uber driver accused of raping female passenger in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a female in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

Police say the suspect was a driver for hire with Uber, and had just picked up a fare when he allegedly sexually assaulted the female passenger.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Sewanou Bisile Yoro, of Norfolk, and took him in to custody.

Yoro is expected in court Tuesday afternoon for an arraignment.

WAVY’s Jason Marks spoke to a neighbor of Yoro’s who was surprised to hear about the charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

