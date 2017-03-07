State and local officials react to Republicans’ repeal and replacement healthcare plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Republicans are seeing criticism and support after proposing their version of a comprehensive healthcare bill.

“It’s going to cost seniors more, there’s going to be less people getting access to health care,” Senator Mark Warner said. “A state like Virginia that didn’t expand its Medicaid program is really going to be coming out on the short end of the stick.”

Warner blasted the plan proposed by Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Tuesday, accusing the GOP of doing the very thing they criticized Democrats of doing after passing the ACA.

“That was constructed in secret, that was slapped together, that we’re still trying to find information on, that they’re going to try and rush through the House this week or in the coming days,” Warner said.

State lawmakers like Delegate John O’Bannon, R-Henrico County, believe the plan is a good starting point and will make rates more competitive and drive costs down while keeping some parts of the ACA intact.

The GOP-led plan would still allow people with pre-existing conditions to be covered and allow kids to stay on their parents’ plans until they’re 26. O’Bannon says Virginia’s health care budget has grown out of control.

“We are in a death spiral with these exchanges,” O’Bannon said. “The idea of running all your insurance through the federal government hasn’t worked. Rates have gone up 20 percent.”

Meanwhile, Virginia hospitals are reviewing the proposal but have stressed one thing to lawmakers.

“Any plan that comes forward, if it is going to be a repeal plan that replacement occurs simultaneously,” explained Julian Walker with the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The association represents hospitals across the state. Walker says the industry would like to see cuts to hospitals made under the ACA restored in any replacement as hospitals have been faced with growing demand and declining funds.

“Those cuts have a real impact on hospitals’ ability to deliver care,” Walker added. “Remember, hospitals and health systems provide care to all Virginians regardless of ability to pay.”

But Walker said the number one goal of any plan should be expanding and delivering quality care to patients.

That proposal also swaps subsidies for tax credits, ends penalties for those who don’t buy insurance, and gradually ends the expansion of Medicaid but many changes are expected to still take place before anything is passed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

