Richmond School Board may consider rezoning to remedy ongoing issues

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Overcrowding, school violence, and years of maintenance problems are just some of the issues that have Richmond School Board members considering new options.

Norman Boswell is a parent whose daughter attends a Richmond middle school and often comes home frustrated because she does not get the kind of attention that she needs from her teachers due to overcrowding.

“One of her classes, I think she has like 37 students,” he said. “It’s kind of hard when you have 37 students and one teacher.”

Jonathan Young, who represents the fourth district, told 8News, “we have some schools that are busting at the seams that are overcrowded, then we have some schools that could increase their capacity.”

According to Young, RPS is bleeding money hand-over-fist when it comes to school infrastructure. He said rezoning and school consolidation would allow them to improve the school system in a big way. However, Young also says there needs to be a change within the schools’ culture, regardless of where students attend.

“Frankly, we have some really big issues in this town pertinent to education and we’ve got to fix them, we’ve got to fix them right now,” Young said. “Our kids deserve a lot better than, unfortunately, a lot of them have right now.”

While no plans have been made yet, Young says the decision will require a lot of public input before anything is put in motion.

“It’s something that can’t be done on the back of a napkin”, says Young, “but we’ve got to do it this year. I think most persons recognize we have to do it this year.”

