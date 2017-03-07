Richmond Fire crews respond to apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department was dispatched just after 2:45 a.m. Tuesday to an apartment fire.

The fire was located on the 2300 block of Afton Avenue near Bellemeade Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a small fire that was ultimately put out with a water can.

Firefighters deemed the cause to be electrical related.

No one was hurt and the family was allowed to stay in the home.

