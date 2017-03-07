Pregnant woman re-enacts giraffe live stream wearing mask

(WCMH) — While the world continues to wait for April the giraffe to go into active labor, a new giraffe cam has quickly gone viral.

A pregnant woman in Myrtle Beach went live on Facebook showing her impression of April the giraffe. Erin Dietrich started streaming live around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night while wearing a giraffe mask and showing her pregnant belly.

“Clearly we live an exciting life over here in the Dietrich household,” she said.

Dietrich is 39 weeks pregnant, meaning it’s very possible she could go into “active labor” at the exact same time as April.

