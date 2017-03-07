Police: Man strips naked to prove innocence, arrested anyway

HENRICO COUNTRY, Va (WRIC) — A man in Henrico County stripped naked to prove that he didn’t steal a wallet but was arrested anyway after police discovered he was operating a stolen vehicle.

Police tell 8News they were called to the 7900 block of Brook Road on Monday for a reported robbery. The victim stated that Joshua Keandre Rumph had taken her wallet from her purse and fled out of the store. Rumph was chased and later caught by citizens.

To prove his innocence, police say Rumph disrobed. But he fled again after learning that police had been called to the scene.

Soon thereafter, officers located and detained Rumph, who povided a false identity. Police later determined that Rumph did not steal the victim’s wallet, but was in fact in possession of a stolen vehicle.

He was taken into custody and charged with public nudity, providing a false identity to law enforcement, possession of stolen property and attempted larceny.

