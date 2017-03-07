‘All clear’ given after suspicious package investigation in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A portion of downtown Richmond was closed Tuesday afternoon after police were called to investigate a suspicious package.

Richmond Police say their investigation shut down E. Cary between 9th and 10 streets near the State Capitol. 9th and 10th streets were also closed between E. Main Street and E. Canal St.

Parts of downtown RVA are closed after a suspicious package was found. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/4sWIWuwYXS — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) March 7, 2017

Less than an hour later, police said all they found was a sleeping bag.

All clear: Cary, 9th & 10th streets OPEN. Suspicious package cleared – harmless sleeping bag found. #rva — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) March 7, 2017

