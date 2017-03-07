Petersburg woman devastated after dog killed an hour after she surrendered it to shelter

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Vanessa Thomas had a change of heart after she surrendered her dog to the Petersburg Animal Shelter Monday morning, but when returned to claim her companion of five years, she learned the dog had been euthanized.

“Im distraught because I loved her,” Thomas told 8News.

Thomas said she had fallen on hard times and decided Monday she could no longer care of her female pit bull Patty.

“She took care of her dog, but you know, she was just in a situation now trying to get herself together,” Vanessa’s mother, Joyce Thomas, explained.

Thomas turned to the shelter, hoping to help find Patty a better home.

I thought I was doing something to help her, maybe someone would adopt her and give her a home,” V. Thomas said.

V. Thomas said the shelter told her on Monday they would try to adopt the dog out, find a rescue agency to take it or as a last resort euthanizing the dog was a possibility. On Tuesday, Thomas had second thoughts and wanted Patty back.

“I went down there at 12 o’clock because that is what time they opened,” V. Thomas explained. “When I got there, she told me she had euthanized my dog.”

The dog was dead less than 24 hours later. The release form that Thomas signed did say the animal may be immediately euthanized or disposed of in accordance with the law, but why was the dog killed so quickly? 8News went directly to the warden to find out.

“The dog came at me, he came at my leg,” said Deborah Broughton, the Warden at the Petersburg Animal Shelter.

How long did the shelter hold on to the dog before deciding to put it down?

“Probably just right at an hour,” Broughton said.

Thomas says the dog was never agressive, and had just recentally been to the vet and had never tried to bite anyone there. 8News went to the vet to find out if they had ever deemed the dog dangerous.

The vet gave Thomas paperwork, which in return she gave to 8News showing the dog did have a “caution” sticker on her chart, but the vet told 8News that wasn’t out of the ordinary and also didn’t mean the dog had been aggressive.

The vet showed 8News two other dogs whose charts clearly noted “will bite” and “dog aggressive”. Those characterizations, though, were not on Patty’s paperwork.

“Well why not hold on to the dog for 24 hours?” asked 8News Reporter Parker Slaybaugh.

“Same reason I can ask you the same question, why? The owner no longer wants the dog, and I don’t know that I have any way whatsoever of obtaining a new owner for this dog. She has already tried to bite me, she’s not happy, she’s in a stressful environment and so the odds are just not good in favor of her,” Broughton said.

What Broughton did was not in any way illegal; once Patty was signed over, she was property of the City of Petersburg, but was there another altertanive?

“What I can tell you is when I make decisions, I try to make decisions so where I can put my head down at night, and feel like I made the right decision, and I feel like I still made the right decision,” Broughton said.

“It’s not right what they are doing down there, it’s not right. It is not right,”V. Thomas insisted.

Vanessa and her mother say they want an investigation. The warden says the decision was tought, but proper protocol was followed and when pressed if she would make any changes or instill a 24 hour waiting period before putting an animal down she said “no.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

