Petersburg residents billed for 2016 trash bin violations

PETERSBURG , Va (WRIC)– Some Petersburg residents may see a new charge on their utility billing statements. City officials said they are billing residents for 2016 first quarter trash and recycle bin violations.

According officials, the City of Petersburg started billing for these type of violations three years ago.

You may see the charge on your utility bill if you had trash bins and recycle bins out on the curb on days they were not scheduled to be picked up. Officials said residents were issued violation notices but may have never been billed.

Officials tell 8News they stopped billing for these violations as efforts focused on addressing the financial crisis. Now, they are starting to collect and bill for those violations.

City officials said trash collection days for half the city is on Thursdays and the other half Fridays. Downtown Petersburg collection takes place three times a week. Recycling is picked up every other Tuesday.

The city is digging out of $18M of debt. The trash and recycle bin violations are a way to help clean up the city’s failing finances as well as the streets.

“They are turning over every rock and looking at everything that they possibly can to collect what they need and to make this a better place to live,” Petersburg spokesperson Clay Hamner said.

Hamner told 8News that City Ordinance Sec. 94-35, 94-36, and 94-38 give the City of Petersburg grounds to charge at least $50 for the violations. He said the department has a paper trail and photos to prove violations.

“If they are going to be billing with penalty, that would be wrong for the people of the city especially if they weren’t aware of the bill or if they weren’t previously billed for it,” Petersburg resident Kenya Williams said.

City officials assured they are not adding any late charges to the violation bills.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.