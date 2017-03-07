Midlothian boy battling cancer gets unforgettable helicopter ride

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Midlothian boy received a helicopter ride of a lifetime Tuesday morning.

Eight-year-old Beckett Wyatt is battling a very rare form of cancer and is now in Stage 4.

Beckett was diagnosed back in June and his dad said he dreaded the drive to VCU Medical Center for treatments. Beckett’s friends, also members of the Midlothian Family YMCA, asked if they could use the soccer fields to surprise Beckett with a helicopter ride.

Thanks to the YMCA and MCV, Beckett was able to have his wish granted while surrounded by family, friends and community supporters.

Midlothian Family YMCA getting ready to cheer on 8 yr. old Beckett Wyatt, battling cancer, for his helicopter ride this morning. pic.twitter.com/3hDA6WAW8z — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) March 7, 2017

The YMCA says they have supported Beckett and his family throughout their journey, including enrolling his siblings in the John Rolfe YMCA’s Supersibs! program, which helps siblings of children with cancer. So when the YMCA was asked to make space available for his magical helicopter ride, they didn’t hesitate to jump in.

“The YMCA is so much more than a gym. We are a community service organization that is there for people when they need us. We are honored to be a part of Beckett’s journey and provide this magical opportunity that our community will never forget,” said Patricia Green, executive director of the Midlothian Family YMCA.

