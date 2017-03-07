Lumpkin’s Slave Jail community meeting to take place Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A community meeting is set to take place Tuesday night to discuss the best way to use and interpret the Lumpkin’s Slave Jail Site and its critical role in African-American History.

The location of the Lumpkin’s Jail was the holding site for slaves before they were taken to auction houses and sold.

The architecture, engineering, and planning firm SmithGroupJJR and its team of museum and cultural experts have been engaged by Richmond to work with the community on this project.

The community meeting will take place from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Virginia Union University in the Perkins Living and Learning Center.

Building upon “Richmond Speaks,” Richmond is initiating the first stage of the process to develop the actual Lumpkin’s Slave Jail Site as the seed project in Shockoe Bottom along the Richmond Slave Trail. This meeting will be the first in a series of community consultation meetings to be led by the SmithGroupJJR team.

“The Richmond slave trade is a national story that has been buried for over a century. It’s time for that story to be told,” says senior vice president Hal Davis, SmithGroupJJR’s lead architect and planner for the project.

SmithGroupJJR is one of the firms that led the design and construction of the recently opened National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC.

