Local boy one step closer to meeting creators of his favorite video game thanks to Make-A-Wish

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is taking the lead with Make-a-Wish to help wishes come true for kids.

We first met up with Bryce Conner last year when he there was little doubt as to what his wish was: to meet the creators of his favorite video game, Garden Warfare 2, and not much has changed.

“I like to play against my dad,” Bryce said.

“Who is better, you or your dad?” asked 8News anchor Whitney Harris.

“Me,” Bryce replied.

Bryce has a neurological disorder called Leigh’s Disease, which causes him to lose some functions and makes moving difficult. But he’s made a lot of progress since last year.

“I can walk,” he said.

Whitney decided to put his video game skills to the test, but it didn’t go so well for her.

“I’m coming for you,” Bryce said as he beat her in the game.

Bryce’s family is still on track to meet the video game creators.

“Bryce was not healthy for the first few years of his diagnosis … a lot of doctors’ appointments, and physical therapy appointments, so we saw this as an opportunity for Bryce to have something to look forward to not medically related,” said his mom, Jody Conner.

Now, instead of going to a video game studio here in the U.S., they’ve decided to go to an even bigger one in Canada.

“Oh yeah, it’s going to be awesome, just looking up where the campus is, they have so much,” Bryce’s dad, Brian Conner said. “So many games and everything at their main campus, it’s just amazing.”

This will now be an international trip, a good example of why donating miles to Make-A-Wish is so important for families.

“That will free up cash for Make-A-Wish so they can utilize the miles to send the children on their trips and then utilize the cash for the actual wish itself,” Jody Conner explained.

The family just needs to get their passports, and soon Bryce will be on his way to meeting those who make his favorite game possible.

“My mom says I’m going to meet every single character,” Bryce said.

The “Wishes In Flight” Miles Drive will be held at Stony Point Fashion Park on Wednesday, March 15th.

