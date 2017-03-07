IHOP raises money for children’s hospitals on National Pancake Day

(WKRN/WRIC) – Customers at IHOP restaurants across the country can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes on Tuesday.

IHOP National Pancake Day runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

One can visit IHOP’s website to search for the nearest locations where you live.

The promotion invites diners to leave a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network, Shriner’s Hospitals, or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Since 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has raised more than $20 million for local charities.

