Hanover students continue to collect ramen noodles for US military

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stonewall Jackson Middle School is holding a Ramen Noodle Drive March 8.

The drive will be held on 8021 Lee-Davis Road from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m with the noodles being distributed to the United States military service members around the world.

Members of the United Service Organizations (USO) will be on-site to accept any donations.

The school, in collaboration with Laurel Meadow Elementary School and Oak Knoll Middle School, recently collected more than 17,000 packs of Ramen noodles from staff, students, and the local community.

As the result of an ongoing effort, more than 70,000 packs of noodles have been donated to the USO over the past six years.

