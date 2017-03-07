Death investigation underway after body found along Richmond train tracks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday morning along train tracks in Richmond, according to Richmond Police.

Police are currently on the scene which is located in the 3100 block of Williamsburg Avenue.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

No other details were released on the cause of death or if it’s suspicious.

8News is heading to the scene for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.