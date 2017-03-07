Chesterfield students raise thousands for Special Olympics of Virginia

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — We are learning just how much some area students raised for this year’s Polar Plunge, making them today’s Positively Richmond.

Monacan High School students raised more than $3,200 and Midlothian Middle raised $2,100 to benefit the Special Olympics of Virginia.

Congratulations to everyone who participated!

When you see good news where you live, 8News wants to hear. Share your photos, videos, and story ideas by emailing iReport8@wric.com

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.