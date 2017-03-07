ALDI to host hiring event for Midlothian-area stores

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — ALDI will be hosting a hiring event for their Chester, Midlothian and North Chesterfield area stores Thursday, March 9.

The hiring event will be held at the Hampton Inn on 3620 Price Club Blvd from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Opportunities within ALDI include Store Associates at $11.50 per hour and Shift Manager positions at $16 per hour.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, with a preferred High-School Diploma or GED and minimal retail experience.

