Accused drunk driver crashes into Chesterfield County home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been charged with DUI after she crashed her car into a home in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell 8News that Brittany Parrish was traveling in the 19300 block of Temple Avenue when her vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a nearby home.

The homeowner, Blake Hosey, said he thought the whole thing was just a prank — until he showed up to his home to see part of his front porch missing.

Hosey said he had left for work roughly an hour before getting a call from police saying a car had crashed into his home.

Neighbors told 8News they heard a loud ‘boom’ and ran out to see a female driver pinned in her car under the porch.

They also said this brings up the need for more speed limit signs on this street.

“They go really fast on this road,” Hosey said. “They use it as a cut through, and I’ve never been able to walk on this road even though it’s a neighborhood and I’ve never even been able to take my dog through here on walks because everyone’s speeding all the time.”

The speed limit is 25 on temple Avenue, but the sign is at the beginning of the street.

Parrish, who police say suffered minor injuries, was charged with DUI.

