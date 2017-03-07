4 Chesterfield high schools aim to ‘Strike Out Cancer’ at bowling competition

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four Chesterfield high school’s are aiming to Strike Out Cancer as they prepare to go head-to-head in an annual bowling tournament.

Clover Hill, James River, Manchester and Midlothian high school representatives and School Board members will face off to see who can knock down the most pins and raise the most money for Hitting Cancer Below the Belt. The event, sponsored by Haley Automotive Group, runs from 4 – 6 p.m. at Bowl America, located at 11532 Hull Street Road.

Hitting Cancer Below the Belt is a nonprofit organization focused on colorectal cancer prevention. The organization provides supportive care to patients and survivors, offers early detection services for colorectal cancer to the uninsured population and provides community education and raises funds for local efforts in cancer prevention.

This annual Chesterfield County high school event raised more than $9,000 last year, as students from Clover Hill High and Manchester High competed. Ten teams from four high schools will participate this year. The We Bowled You Over trophy will be awarded to the winning teams, while the losing schools’ administrative teams will have to wear their rivals’ school colors at school.

