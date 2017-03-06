Washington D.C. Police need help finding missing 9-year-old girl

WASHINGTON (WRIC/WJLA) — Washington D.C. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 9-year-old girl who was last seen Monday evening.

Kaliah Montgomery was last seen Monday around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street in Washington.

Kaliah is described as a 4 foot 11 inch tall, 72 pound black girl with brown eyes and black hair.

She was wearing a royal blue shirt, tan pants and a “purple and blue jacket with multiple starts on it” when she went missing. She also had on royal blue New Balance sneakers when she disappeared.

If you know anything about Kaliah’s whereabouts, contact the Washington D.C. Metro Police at 202-727-9099, or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or call 911.

