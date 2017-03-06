Volunteers needed for weekend cemetery cleanups

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Five hundred volunteers are needed to help clean up East End and Evergreen Cemeteries on Saturday, March 11.

The cleanup goes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and lunch will be served. To sign up, contact the office of Del. Delores McQuinn using the information below:

Keith Westbrook: (804) 698-1270

Marvin Harris: (804) 240-1418

DelDMcQuinn@house.virginia.gov

The event it sponsored by Del. Delores McQuinn, Del. Jeff Bourne, Del. Lamont Bagby, Marvin Harris, James E. Minor, Friends of East End, the Maggie Walker Class of ’67, The Virginia Outdoor Foundation, and the Baptist Ministers’ Conference of Richmond & Vicinity.

