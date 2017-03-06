Virginia Union’s men and women make NCAA Tournament

The following comes directly from Virginia Union:

For the first time since 2004, both the Virginia Union University women’s and men’s basketball teams are headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Virginia Union men’s and women’s teams both received at-large bids to the NCAA Division II Tournament Sunday, March 6.

After hosting the Atlantic Regional and making it all the way to the Elite Eight in 2016, the Virginia Union (23-4) women are a No. 3 seed, and will face No. 6 Wheeling Jesuit in the first round.

California (Pa.) is the Atlantic Region host this year.

The Cardinals (25-6) repeated as Mountain East Conference (MEC) champions with an 80-61 win over Fairmont State on Sunday.

The Panthers beat Wheeling Jesuit 75-66 in the region semifinals in Barco-Stevens last season.

The Virginia Union (22-7) men are a No. 7, and will face No. 2 Shippensburg in the first round of the Atlantic Regional in Fairmont, W.V.

Fairmont State University is the host for the men’s Atlantic Regional.

The men last faced Shippensburg on December 13, 2009, in Erie, Pa., and came away with a 74-58 win.

Times will be determined on Monday, March 7.